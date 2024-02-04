Home / Industry / News / Uttarakhand approves new film policy to increase subsidy for local films

Uttarakhand approves new film policy to increase subsidy for local films

Film subsidies are a form of government intervention that provides financial support to filmmakers, production companies, and studios

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Cabinet under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttarakhand government has increased the subsidy eight times for those making Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari films in the state."

"At the same time, the subsidy for those shooting films in the state in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule has also been doubled," it said.

As per the release, "Under the new film policy, the subsidy for those shooting in Uttarakhand for films in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been increased from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore."

This new film policy was approved by the Cabinet in the meeting that was held on Saturday evening.

Film subsidies are a form of government intervention that provides financial support to filmmakers, production companies, and studios.

The most common forms of financial assistance are transferable tax credits and sales and use tax exemptions.

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

