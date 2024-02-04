Uttarakhand approves new film policy to increase subsidy for local films

The Uttarakhand Cabinet under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttarakhand government has increased the subsidy eight times for those making Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari films in the state."

"At the same time, the subsidy for those shooting films in the state in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule has also been doubled," it said.

As per the release, "Under the new film policy, the subsidy for those shooting in Uttarakhand for films in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been increased from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore."

This new film policy was approved by the Cabinet in the meeting that was held on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami met spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who has been admitted to Synergy Hospital in Dehradun.

During his visit, the Chief Minister obtained information regarding the health of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya from the doctors and wished for his speedy recovery.

Film subsidies are a form of government intervention that provides financial support to filmmakers, production companies, and studios.

The most common forms of financial assistance are transferable tax credits and sales and use tax exemptions.