Uttarakhand govt approves 5 solar power plants to promote green energy

The Uttarakhand government on Friday said it has approved five solar power plants with a capacity of 5265 kilowatts under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, a CMO statement said.

An official said that this scheme is being run with the aim of promoting green energy in the state.

"The state government is continuously making efforts to promote solar energy in the state. Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme is being operated under this. In this sequence, under the Uttarakhand State Solar Policy-2023 notified by the government, proposals were invited for application by UREDA in the Type-II category on 20 July 2023," the release said.

It said that Energy and Alternative Energy Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has informed that five proposals have been approved by the State Level Monitoring Committee constituted under his chairmanship at the government level.

The official further added that their total capacity is 5265 kilowatts.

He said that these projects will lead to investment of about Rs 24 crore in the field of solar energy in the state and will also encourage green energy.

He said that to promote green energy in the state, along with the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarozgar Yojana, rooftop solar power plants are established for the domestic consumers of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, on which additional subsidy is provided by the Central Government as well as the State Government.