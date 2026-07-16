Understanding Voltas AC price hike: Why other brands may follow next

Buying an air conditioner may soon become more expensive. Voltas has raised prices once again, even though the monsoon is usually when manufacturers hold back on revisions as demand slows after the summer rush. Buying an air conditioner may soon become more expensive.has raised prices once again, even though the monsoon is usually when manufacturers hold back on revisions as demand slows after the summer rush.

The move has raised a bigger question for buyers and the industry alike. Is this a one-off decision by India's largest AC brand, or the start of another round of price hikes across the market? As manufacturers grapple with rising costs and changing regulations, the answer could shape what consumers pay in the months ahead.

Why has Voltas increased AC prices?

Unlike previous years, manufacturers are facing multiple cost pressures at the same time.

The biggest challenge continues to be the rising prices of copper and aluminium, which are among the most important raw materials used in air conditioners. At the same time, the rupee's depreciation has made imported components more expensive, while freight and insurance costs remain elevated because of continuing uncertainty in global shipping routes. Keshav Bansal, Director at Intex Technologies, told Business Standard, "This is one of the rare instances where structural cost pressures have outweighed seasonality in pricing decisions. Typically, the industry avoids price revisions during the monsoon as demand naturally moderates after peak summer. However, the current cost environment remains exceptionally challenging."

He added that, besides volatile copper and aluminium prices, manufacturers are also grappling with higher energy and petrochemical-linked costs. "LPG is critical for specific processes in air conditioner manufacturing, such as brazing and coating, while plastics and polymers used in various components are crude-linked," Bansal said. He also noted that manufacturers continue to factor in risks related to global energy markets and shipping disruptions because India still depends on imports for several critical inputs. The latest Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms have also increased manufacturing costs, with companies redesigning products and adopting more efficient compressors to meet the new standards.

Are other AC brands likely to raise prices? Brands have already begun signalling fresh price hikes across appliances, including air conditioners, according to Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales. "We are expecting price hikes to kick in," he told Financial Express. "If current cost pressures persist, selective price revisions in the range of 2-4 per cent across the industry would not be surprising as brands prepare for the festive season," adds Bansal. However, he pointed out that not every manufacturer will move at the same pace. "The extent and timing of these hikes will vary across the market," he said, adding that inventory levels, sourcing strategies, and localisation will determine how much of the increased costs each company can absorb before passing them on to consumers.

Can localisation help keep prices stable? According to industry estimates, India requires around 15 million air-conditioner compressors annually, while domestic manufacturing capacity is limited to 7-8 million units. The supply gap is largely bridged through imports, many of them from China, leaving manufacturers vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices, exchange rates, and global supply chain disruptions. Bansal told Business Standard that localisation remains one of the biggest opportunities to reduce future price volatility because the industry still relies heavily on imports for high-value components such as inverter compressors, specialised control electronics, and advanced microchips. What does this mean for buyers? For consumers planning to purchase an air conditioner, waiting may not necessarily result in lower prices.