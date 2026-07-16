Arpu convergence belies a persistent prepaid-postpaid tariff divergence

Market watchers, including JM Financial and Axis Capital, expect another tariff hike of 10-15 per cent over the next three to six months, which would further lift Arpu. “There is also improved visibility of a 12-15 per cent tariff hike in the next three to six months with easing inflationary concerns after the opening of the statement of hearing (given the last tariff hike was in July 2024), coupled with the government’s intent to ensure a 3+1 player market and the industry’s need to improve return on capital employed amid its inability to monetise the significant 5G capital expenditure already incurred,” analysts at JM Financial said in a note dated July 1.