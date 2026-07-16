Arpu convergence belies a persistent prepaid-postpaid tariff divergence

However, postpaid customers continue to pay significantly more than prepaid users every month, valuing network quality, brand and customer service, and are generally less price-sensitive. “Entry-level prepaid and postpaid plans remain meaningfully apart in pricing. More importantly, postpaid continues to differentiate itself through bundled benefits such as family plans, international roaming, over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions, and other premium services, which may not be fully utilised or valued by every user," said Siddhant Cally, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research.
For many consumers, prepaid remains the more convenient option because it offers flexibility, better control over spending, and a service proposition that meets their needs. “There will always be some migration from prepaid to postpaid, particularly among higher-value users, but I wouldn’t equate the narrowing Arpu gap with a broader shift towards postpaid,” Cally added.