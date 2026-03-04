West Asia conflict casts shadow on Gulf's glittering wedding season

The financial impact is substantial. “Hotels are being cooperative and refunding some amount, but we had called artistes from other countries. Those payments were made by the families,” Mirchandani says. Satankar estimates that for March-April weddings, nearly 80 per cent of payments had already been made. In some late-April cases, guests have cancelled attendance. “The scepticism is not limited to the hosts. The guests are also cancelling their plans,” he says.