West Asia crisis: Piled-up cargo, frozen orders hit textile industry

“For knitwear hub Tiruppur, after the United States, the UAE is the second-biggest market. This is because we use it as a destination hub for Africa, Russia and several other regions. All these orders are stuck now,” said Viswanathan. For Tiruppur, most orders to the region go from Cochin Port. The major customers for Tiruppur from the region are reportedly Apparel Group, Landmark and Alshaya Group. This comes as a shock to Tiruppur, which was already reeling under stress due to a ₹15,000-crore loss so far this year owing to the higher US tariff.