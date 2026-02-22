What AI summit means for India: Driving faster innovation and execution

Mission AI

The race is not for the largest AI model. But one that can embed intelligence into every transaction, every clinic, every factory floor and so on. Outside the Bharat Mandapam reality bites, and how! Former UK PM Rishi Sunak joked that AI can do many things, but can’t fix Delhi’s traffic problems. Inside, though, it is attempting to manufacture intelligence to solve real problems. In that contrast — between chaos and code — lies India’s AI ambition.