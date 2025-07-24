Home / Industry / News / What is co-living and how major players in India are rapidly scaling up

What is co-living and how major players in India are rapidly scaling up

Demand is surging in metro cities, driven by Gen Z and millennial renters who value flexibility, safety, and access to premium amenities

co-living sector, co-living beds
Co-living refers to renting a private room or studio in a fully furnished, shared property. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
India’s urban rental housing is undergoing a shift, with co-living emerging as a popular alternative to traditional PG accommodations. Furnished, flexible, and community-driven, co-living is rapidly gaining appeal among the young population.
 

What exactly is co-living?

 
Co-living refers to renting a private room or studio in a fully furnished, shared property while accessing common areas like kitchens, lounges, or coworking zones.
 
Unlike PGs, co-living spaces offer
  • All-inclusive services, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, security, laundry, and curated social events
  • Gaming zones, fitness areas, and dedicated recreational spaces
 

Who is choosing co-living, and why?

 
  • Popular among students, young professionals, and digital nomads aged 18–35.
  • Tenants who prefer centrally located housing that is affordable and move-in ready, without the hassle of furnishing or long-term commitments.
  • Demand is surging in metro cities, driven by Gen Z and millennial renters who value flexibility, safety, and access to premium amenities.
  • Flexible lease durations and low upfront costs add to the appeal.
 

What are the major players doing now?

 
  • Leading operators are Stanza Living, Zolo Stays, Colive, HelloWorld, Nestaway, Settl, Coho, Covie, Yello Living, and Olive Living.
  • These firms are expanding in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
  • Colive, based in Bengaluru, currently operates 15,000 beds and plans to scale up to over 7,000 by year-end.
  • Nestaway and HelloWorld, offering student housing and co-living, run 1,000 beds collectively and plan to double capacity within two years.
  • Most co-living providers report 85–90 per cent occupancy, with monthly rents ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹35,000, depending on whether accommodation is private or shared.
Read the full report on Business Standard to find out how the co-living market is expected to grow in the coming year.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

