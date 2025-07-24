Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Gen Z, millennials are opting for co-living spaces in big cities

Here's why Gen Z, millennials are opting for co-living spaces in big cities

More Gen Z and millennials in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai are choosing co-living spaces over PGs for flexible stays, affordable rent, better amenities, and a built-in community

Shorter leases and minimal paperwork at co-living spaces are ideal for hybrid/remote workers, freelancers, and digital nomads. (Photo/Unsplash)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

As India’s young urban population continues to grow, so do their expectations from the places they call home. Gen Z and millennials, especially in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, are choosing co-living over traditional paying guest (PG) accommodations and rental apartments. For them, co-living is not just a temporary arrangement; it is a lifestyle choice that offers flexibility, affordability, and a sense of community.   
 

Cost efficiency, convenience win over traditional rentals

 
-Everything under one roof — furniture, WiFi, housekeeping, and even utility costs — starting from ₹10,000 a month.
 
-No hidden expenses such as maintenance, electricity, and hefty security deposits.
-Services like laundry, housekeeping, 24/7 security, gaming zones, and curated community events.

-Comfortable rooms, common kitchens, co-working areas, and recreational facilities.
 

Flexibility suits job mobility, hybrid work culture

 
-No traditional rentals with long lock-in periods.
-Easier to relocate and move cities while switching jobs.
-Shorter leases and minimal paperwork at co-living spaces are ideal for hybrid/remote workers, freelancers, and digital nomads.
-Quick move-ins and move-outs allow residents to explore different neighbourhoods and cities without committing long-term.
 

Community living appeals to socially conscious Gen Z

 
-The concept of community that co-living spaces provide is of great help to GenZs.
-These spaces are built to bring people together through shared amenities, events, and common areas.
-Fitness centres, lounges, cafes, and co-working zones are part of the design. 
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

