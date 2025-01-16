Why did 2024 witness a 74% increase in driver job searches across India?

In 2024, a surprising shift in India’s job market spotlighted drivers as one of the most sought-after roles, reflecting a staggering 73.92 per cent increase in job searches compared to the previous year (2023), a report by job search platform Indeed has revealed. It highlighted drivers as one of the fastest-growing job categories, second only to customer support executives, which saw a 95.97 per cent increase in demand.

The findings shed light on how essential service roles are evolving in India's workforce landscape. While technology-related jobs such as MERN stack developers and Flutter developers continue to grow, traditional blue-collar roles, including drivers, have gained significance.

The increased interest in driver roles is attributed to the expansion of sectors like quick commerce, e-commerce, and logistics. Companies in these sectors are increasingly reliant on drivers to ensure last-mile delivery and seamless mobility solutions for their operations. The shift reflects a growing formalisation of the sector, with better wages and structured contracts making such roles more attractive to job seekers, the report said.

Beyond blue-collar: A tale of two job markets

India’s workforce trends revealed an interesting duality in India's job market in 2024. Customer-centric roles and essential services saw significant growth, with Customer Support Executive positions witnessing a staggering 95.97 per cent increase in demand in 2024 than the previous year. This surge highlights the growing importance of the BPO sector, which offers reliable income and clear pathways for skill development, it said. Similarly, the role of drivers mirrors the booming logistics and mobility sectors fuelled by e-commerce and quick commerce services.

Simultaneously, the tech industry retained its dominance, with roles like MERN Stack Developer (65.25 per cent), IT Fresher (58.40 per cent), and Flutter Developer (50.02 per cent) reflecting the rapid digital transformation sweeping across industries. Businesses are integrating advanced technologies at a record pace, making tech talent indispensable.

Companies searching for AI-driven employee roles

On the hiring front, tech and strategic roles dominated. Employers heavily recruited for positions such as Application Tech Support Practitioner, Business Development Specialist, and AI/ML Engineer. This dual emphasis on tech innovation and strategic business growth reflected a balanced approach to navigating a complex and competitive landscape, Indeed said.

While AI and machine learning roles point toward the future, the persistent demand for Business Development Specialists highlighted the importance of human connections and market expansion alongside technological adoption, it added.

Also Read

“2024 has been a transformative year for India’s job market,” noted Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed. “The rise of AI-driven roles, the growing significance of blue-collar work, and technology redefining traditional jobs illustrate the profound changes underway.”

On Thursday (January 16), a report by the QS World Future Skills Index ranked India 25th in the world’s best in readiness for future in-demand jobs and said that the country excelled in the ‘future of work’ metric, achieving the second-highest global score of 99.1, just behind the US, which tops the chart with a perfect 100, aided by Silicon Valley and curriculum-adaptive universities.