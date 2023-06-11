With 994 mn tickets sold last year, Indian movie business is perking up

That is the first point of note on the state of Indian cinema today. These bread-and-butter fillers between blockbusters get audiences to keep coming back to theatres, ensuring they are financially hydrated.

Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2, the official Hindi remake of the eponymous Malayalam hit, is a gripping watch. As Vijay Salgaonkar tries to protect his family from the consequences of an accidental murder the twists and turns in the plot make you bite your nails in worry. The mid-sized film made, reportedly, on a budget of Rs 50 crore ended up with Rs 340 crore at the global box office last year. Many more Drishyams are needed if the Indian film business has to recover fully from the double whammy of the pandemic and streaming.