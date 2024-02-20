71st Miss World Pageant 2024: When and where to watch opening ceremony live

The 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 will be held in India after 28 years. The opening ceremony for the month-long festival will begin on February 20 and its grand finale will be concluded on March 9, 2024.

Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India on the global stage with the Indian flag alongside contestants from 120 nations.

The activities of the 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 will take place in different places including the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Former Miss World shared her excitement Manushi Chillar, former Miss World, expressed her enthusiasm about the event. She emphasised that it presents a wonderful opportunity for the world to get familiar with India and its hospitality.

While sharing her excitement with ANI, Manushi said that so many girls will come to India and experience our hospitality as she got to experience the same six years back, and they will share their experience on their social media handles with their great followers.

“Their families and team will also be coming. So, there will be exposure at the same time for many countries,” Manushi told ANI.

When and where to watch the 71st Miss World 2024? Many fashion enthusiasts are now excited to witness the 71st Miss World 2024 which will begin on February 20, where India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi. Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai will host the Grand Final of Miss World 2024 on March 9, 2024. The opening ceremony will be telecast live on missworld.com