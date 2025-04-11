Home / Lifestyle / Good Friday 2025: 5 perfect getaways to enjoy this upcoming long weekend

Good Friday 2025: 5 perfect getaways to enjoy this upcoming long weekend

Easter Sunday falls on April 20 this year, with Good Friday on April 18-making it the perfect opportunity for a refreshing long weekend escape. Here's a list of some truly spectacular destinations

Good Friday long weekend 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
If you've been dreaming of a quick escape from the daily grind, April 2025 might just be your golden ticket. With multiple long weekends lined up, it’s the ideal month to take that much-needed break—without burning through your vacation days.
 
The upcoming Good Friday long weekend is the perfect excuse to hit the road. Falling on April 18, with Easter Sunday on April 20, it offers the chance to enjoy a rejuvenating getaway, whether it’s a quiet retreat or an adventure-packed trip.
 
Thus, the timing is ideal for a refreshing long weekend getaway. The escape has so much to offer, and the sights you get to see will astound you. All you need to do is pack your bags and enjoy with your family or friends, which includes some stunning places to see in India; from mouthwatering food to being adventurous. 

Good Friday long weekend 2025: Top 5 places to visit

1. Mumbai to Goa

 
Because you can take part in the traditional festivities, 'Easter' is the ideal time of year to visit Goa. The trip to the beaches of Goa is all you want. There is plenty to do in this Portuguese-style state on the 'Good Friday gateway'. So, begin the road trip that will enable you to collect plenty of Western Ghats memories. 
 
Since it is the start of summer and there will not be as many people there, the timing is perfect. At this time of year, you might be able to find more affordable accommodations and have a more peaceful trip. The road trip is an interesting diversion, and you might encounter some unusual tourist spots. On the weekend, the lush green en route will be a pleasant sight.
 

2. Delhi to Himachal

 
Go to the highlands to avoid the heat. The weekend of Good Friday is almost here. Shimla is a sight to behold, with the towering Deodars lending lush greenery to the hills. For nature lovers and those seeking a weekend trekking adventure, Kasol is one such location. Another great adventure with magnificent landscape and good weather is a road trip to Dharamshala.
 
A thrilling journey on the toy train from Kalka to Shimla, which is another 5 hours 10 minutes and covers 96 kilometers, follows the approximately 6 trains that commute from Delhi to Kalka, which may take 4–7 hours and cover about 305 km. For a relaxing stay, reserve hotels in Shimla.
 

3. Bangalore to Coorg

 
This weekend is ideal for hikers who love the great outdoors. With its hazy mountains, stunning vistas, cascading waterfalls, and reflective road trip, Coorg has long been considered a respite from the heat.
 
As you travel through the coffee and cardamom slopes, this excursion will be calming. You should definitely not miss these fascinating famous sites in India before you reach 30 if you are looking for extra pleasure.
 

4. Delhi to Mathura & Vrindavan 

 
Mathura and Vrindavan, which are steeped in centuries-old customs and devotion, welcome you to the center of Krishna's homeland. Temple bells and bhajans reverberate through the streets, and the Yamuna aarti at sunset is a memorable spiritual experience. 

5. Delhi to Neemrana

 
You can live in a fort instead of merely visiting one. Nestled in the Aravalli hills, Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan is a 15th-century wonder that provides panoramic sunset views, zip-lining experiences, and heritage suites. This is the royal treatment you did not realize you needed, whether you are dining under lanterns or enjoying tea on a jharokha.
 
There are surprisingly many luxurious resorts, spa retreats, and boutique farm stays just outside of Gurgaon. This one meets your needs for ease and comfort, whether you are enjoying a healthy weekend or a leisurely pool day.
 

 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

