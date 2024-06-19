Eight signs and symptoms of heatstroke that everyone should know

The temperatures are rising to record levels not only in India, but across the world. One should take care of their health and be aware of symptoms and precautions to avoid any heat-related illness. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in the national capital and surrounding areas has reached close to 50 degrees. Amid this heatwave, each individual should be aware of the complications caused by heat and some preventive measures to keep themselves safe. Cases of heatstroke are very common not just during the day but at night as well and several people have lost their lives due to the temperature rise.
What is a heatstroke?
Heatstroke is a condition caused by overheating of the body due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or excessive physical work in the hot sun. The heat-related problems occur when body temperature goes beyond 40 degrees Celsius which is very common during summer.
Heatstroke is an emergency situation which demands immediate treatment and can damage vital organs like the kidney, heart, liver and brain. If the treatment is delayed, it can cause serious complications leading to ICU hospitalisation or even death.
In case someone is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, it becomes essential to get them out of the heat and rest, preferably in an air-conditioned room. But what are the symptoms of heatstroke?
Symptoms of a heatstroke
The patient with heatstroke can complain of:
- One of the key symptoms of heatstroke is headache. The altered mental status can make you confused or agitated and people also complain of giddiness, won't be able to explain what's going on, irritable and can also experience a seizure.
- The body temperature will surge beyond 40 degrees Celsius. Measures should be taken to immediately lower the temperature.
- The person suffering from heatstroke can also complain of nausea and vomiting.
- Patients also face difficulty in breathing and might have to take deep, rapid and shallow breathing.
- The heart rate might increase and the patient will complain of uneasiness and palpitations. The patient might face excessive sweating initially and slowly the skin becomes dry, hot to the touch and red.
- People can also feel extremely thirsty, dehydrated and clammy during heatstroke. The body also starts producing sweat in excessive amounts and hence it requires water to cool itself down,
- During a heatstroke, the person experiences a higher pulse rate and can also feel veins throbbing.
- One of the counterintuitive symptoms of a heatstroke is there is no sweating despite the heat which indicates that the body has lost too much of its water to make any more sweat or the natural cooling mechanism is failing.