Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2024: Definition, significance, impact on nature

Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on June 18 every year. The day is celebrated to promote the idea that sustainable gastronomy can play a significant role in achieving sustainable development. Recognizing gastronomy as a form of cultural expression connected to the world's nature and cultural diversity is another important goal for the day.

Gastronomy is defined as a study of the relationship between food and culture. The study can include nutritional information, food science, and cooking tips are also included. According to the UN, it can also refer to a style of cooking from a particular region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sustainable gastronomy is connected with sustainable development since it promotes food security, agricultural development, sustainable food production, nutrition, and preservation of biodiversity.

Sustainable Gastronomy Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly established Sustainable Gastronomy Day on June 18 by adopting resolution A/RES/71/246 on December 21, 2016. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) work to ensure that the day is observed appropriately everywhere in the world. They work in collaboration with global and regional bodies, member states, and UN companies.

What is the importance of Sustainable Gastronomy?

Sustainable Gastronomy Day was established in 2016 by the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate gastronomy as a form of cultural expression connected to the natural and cultural diversity of the world. Sustainable gastronomy is now more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss, and pollution.

We can contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet by celebrating seasonal ingredients, supporting local producers, preserving culinary traditions, and protecting wildlife.

What is Sustainable Gastronomy?

Gastronomy is the term used to describe the regional cuisine and cooking methods. On the other hand, sustainability is the practice of using natural resources in a way that doesn't harm the environment or deplete it.

Sustainable gastronomy joins these two ideas by focusing on cuisine that considers the origin of ingredients, how food is developed, and the way in which it arrives at our plates. It promotes the use of locally sourced, seasonal, and environmentally friendly ingredients, as well as traditional cooking strategies that minimize waste and safeguard our planet.