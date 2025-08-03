Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, quotes & greetings to share with your friends

The most valuable relationship in a person's life is friendship. This relationship, which is based on love rather than norms, is characterised by trust, humour, shared memories, and constant support.

Whether they be your childhood friend, roommate in college, confidante at work, or online partner, friends add joy and lightness to life's journey. And we celebrate Friendship Day to honour these amazing individuals who give our lives purpose.

The purpose of Friendship Day is to honour the ties that bind people together. Although July 30th has been declared the International Day of Friendship by the UN, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday in August in several nations, including the US and India. August 3, 2025, will be that date in 2025.

Friendship Day 2025: Quotes • “A real friend walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell • “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘You too? I thought I was the only one.’” – CS Lewis • “A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia • “Life is better with true friends by your side.” • “A true friend is the greatest of all blessings.” – François de La Rochefoucauld • “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.” – Edna Buchanan • “True friendship isn’t about being inseparable, it’s about being separated and nothing changes.”

• “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” – Woodrow Wilson • “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas • “Friendship doubles your joy and divides your sorrow.” Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, messages and greetings • Happy Friendship Day! Here's to the laughs, the memories, and the unbreakable bond we share. • To my best friend: Thank you for being my rock, my therapist, and my daily dose of joy. • Wishing you a Friendship Day filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories! • Cheers to all the crazy, wonderful times we’ve shared. Happy Friendship Day!

• May our bond only grow stronger with time. Happy Friendship Day! • Happy Friendship Day! You're my best friend and worst critic, all rolled into one package. • You're the peanut butter to my jelly. Happy Friendship Day! • Thanks for sticking around even after witnessing my weirdest moments. You're truly braver than most. • Your friendship is a gift I treasure every single day. • No matter where life takes us, I’ll always be grateful for your friendship. • Happy Friendship Day! You make life so much brighter and better. • From inside jokes to heartfelt talks—thank you for being the best.