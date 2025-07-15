World Youth Skills Day 2025: History, theme, significance, wishes and more

World Youth Skills Day, observed annually on July 15, raises awareness of the value of equipping youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a world that is always changing. This UN-supported program has been promoting discussions about employment, entrepreneurship, and personal development since its launch in 2014.

The first World Youth Skills Day was celebrated on July 15, 2015. This year, it falls on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of the global observance.

World Youth Skills Day 2025: Theme

The theme of the World Youth Skills Day 2025 is 'Youth Empowerment Through AI and Digital Skills', highlighting how crucial it is to give young people AI and future-ready skills in order to solve today's problems and create a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future.

Around 450 million young people (7 out of 10) are economically disengaged, according to UN data, since they lack the skills needed to succeed in the labour market. Unquestionably, artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, study, and live, but it can also present significant concerns of repercussions. In order to address the issues of underemployment and unemployment that young people confront globally, World Youth Skills Day seeks to increase knowledge and appreciation of the significance of youth skill development.

What is the history of the World Youth Skills Day?

On November 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 to be 'World Youth Skills Day' in a resolution proposed by Sri Lanka and backed by a number of nations. On July 15, 2015, the inaugural celebration was held in alignment with the introduction of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which places a strong emphasis on decent work and high-quality education for all.

The realisation that underemployment and youth unemployment are worldwide issues served as the impetus for the effort. Access to education and training is severely restricted in underdeveloped countries. In order to close the skills gap, World Youth Skills Day has been a forum for promoting technical and vocational education and training (TVET) since its beginnings. It has also encouraged communication between youth, educators, policymakers, and industry.

What is the significance of the World Youth Skills Day?

Since young people make up a significant portion of the world's population, this global day serves as a call to action to unleash their potential. Youth are a key driver of social and economic advancement in nations like India, where more than half of the population is under 25.

The day emphasizes how crucial it is to give young people real-world skills in order to improve their employability, encourage entrepreneurship, and advance sustainable development.

It also tackles issues like unequal access to education, gender differences in digital skills, and the demand for competencies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes digital technology and artificial intelligence.

5 effective ways to encourage youngsters on World Youth Skills Day

• Digital Platforms- Use social media hashtags like #WorldYouthSkillsDay and #YouthLead to highlight opportunities, resources, and success stories. Encourage young people to take part in international surveys, like the one on AI and digital skills conducted by UNESCO.

• Skill-Building Workshops- To offer practical learning possibilities, conduct seminars on artificial intelligence (AI), coding, digital marketing, or trades like graphic design and carpentry.

• Skills Competitions- Organise or encourage job fairs and skills competitions so that young people can network with companies and display their talents.

• Awareness- Organise talks, debates, or cultural gatherings that emphasise the value of digital skills and youth empowerment. These occasions have the power to provoke discussion and motivate action.

• Entrepreneurship- Encourage programs that equip young people with the entrepreneurial skills they need to generate their own opportunities, such as company planning and creativity.

Happy World Youth Skills Day: Wishes and greetings

• Happy World Youth Skills Day! May you embrace AI and digital skills to unlock endless opportunities and shape a brighter future.

• Wishing all young minds a day filled with curiosity and growth. May your skills pave the way for success and positive impact!

• Wishing you the courage to break barriers and the skills to build a sustainable future. Happy World Youth Skills Day 2025!

• May World Youth Skills Day inspire you to harness technology and creativity to make a difference in the world. Keep shining!

• To the youth of today: Your skills are the key to tomorrow’s progress. Happy World Youth Skills Day!

• On this World Youth Skills Day, may you discover your passions, hone your talents, and become the architect of your destiny.

• Happy World Youth Skills Day! Let’s empower you with the tools to innovate, create, and lead in a digital world.

World Youth Skills Day 2025: Quotes

• “Skills are bridges that connect dreams to reality, and today we honour the youth as master bridge builders."

• “Investing in youth skills development can transform young lives and entire communities."

• “We may be young, but our voices are powerful. Together, we can create a movement that demands sustainable change."

• “Skills empower youth to turn their dreams into reality and shape a better future."

• “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you."

• “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

• “Learning a new skill is like seeing a new wo