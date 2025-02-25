Global breast cancer cases to surge by almost 40 percent by 2050, warns WHO

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partners have published new research that evaluates the present and anticipated global burden of female breast cancer , based on a detailed review of more than 50 countries with high-quality population-level cancer data.

One in twenty women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some time in their life, over the next 25 years, according to a study released today in Nature Medicine. By 2050, 3.2 million new cases of breast cancer and 1.1 million deaths from the disease would occur yearly if current trends continue, with countries with low Human Development Indexes (HDI) carrying a disproportionate amount of the burden.

Breast cancer cases by WHO: Official statement

IARC scientist Dr Joanne Kim, one of the authors of the report says, “Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening. All stakeholders, particularly governments, can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies, such as WHO’s recommended ‘best buys’ for noncommunicable disease prevention, and by investing in early detection and treatment, supported by the WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative, to save millions of lives in the coming decades".

IARC scientist Dr Joanne Kim, one of the authors of the report added, “Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening... countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies… and by investing in early detection and treatment".

Breast cancer cases rise: The statistics

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer agency of the World Health Organization , has predicted that the number of breast cancer diagnoses and deaths will increase globally by 2050.

According to IARC research, 670,000 women died from breast cancer in 2022, while an estimated 2.3 million women received a diagnosis. According to the report, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women worldwide.

According to an IARC estimate, one in 20 women worldwide will receive a diagnosis of the disease at some point in their lives, and over the next 25 years, cases and deaths will rise by 38% and 68%, respectively. According to their research, by 2050, there will be 1.1 million annual deaths and 3.2 million new cases globally if current patterns continue.

Factors responsible for growing breast cancer cases

The IARC Global Cancer Observatory, which incorporates information from the World Health Organization (WHO) Mortality Database and Cancer Incidence in Five Continents, serves as the basis for these estimations.

Breast cancer deaths and diagnoses are expected to rise significantly globally, according to the WHO, with low and middle-income nations being disproportionately affected. Changes in reproductive patterns, urbanization, and population expansion are predicted to be the main causes of the increase in breast cancer occurrences.

Although it is the most prevalent type of cancer among women globally, the burden of breast cancer is not equally distributed. North America and Western and Northern Europe have the highest case rates of breast cancer. Poorer results have limited access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment services in many low- and middle-income nations.

According to the study's authors, approximately 25% of breast cancer cases can be avoided, thus it is critical to recognize these trends and seek to increase global awareness, screening, and treatment choices. For instance, by cutting back on alcohol, keeping a healthy weight, and increasing physical activity.