The glow of diyas, shimmering sarees, and moonlit rituals - Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, returns on October 10, 2025, bringing with it the timeless celebration of love, devotion, and faith between partners.

On this auspicious day, married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The day is marked by rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. Dressed in traditional attire, women gather for the evening prayer ritual, listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha and waiting eagerly for the moonrise to break their fast.

As couples celebrate this sacred bond, heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes help express love, gratitude, and affection. Whether shared in person or over messages and social media, these words capture the spirit of Karwa Chauth, a festival where devotion meets emotion.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 wishes and messages

• Wishing you a Karwa Chauth filled with love, devotion, and togetherness. May your bond grow stronger with each passing year.

• May this Karwa Chauth bring endless happiness, love, and prosperity to your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025!

• The moon tonight reminds me how blessed I am to have you in my life. #KarwaChauth2025

• Fasting with love, celebrating togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

• You’re my moon, my strength, my forever. #KarwaChauthWishes

• The moonlight brightens our bond; your love completes my world. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

• May the moonlight fill your hearts with love and happiness. Wishing you both a blissful Karwa Chauth.

• Two souls, one heartbeat. Happy Karwa Chauth to the perfect couple!

• Your love story is as beautiful as the moonlit sky. Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness.

• Love that lasts forever is love worth celebrating. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025!

• Fasting for your long life is a blessing. May our love shine brighter than the moon tonight.

• Here’s to eternal love, laughter, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth to all celebrating couples!

• Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, and blessings. Happy Karwa Chauth!

• May your fast bring everlasting love and harmony to your marriage.

• The moon may shine bright, but nothing glows like your love tonight.

• Wishing all the beautiful couples a night filled with romance and blessings.

May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer than ever before.

• You are my strength, my world, my forever. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025.

• May love, faith, and devotion illuminate your bond this Karwa Chauth.

• Karwa Chauth is not just a fast; it’s a celebration of love and devotion.

• You make my world complete, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear.

• Our love is as timeless as the moon that watches over us.