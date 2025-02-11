Couples are sailing into new beginnings with cruise weddings, yacht parties

Weddings and wedding parties on the upper decks of luxury cruise ships is a trend gaining traction in India.

“Indian couples are opting for cruise weddings for exceptional experiences — celebrating against a stunning ocean backdrop while exploring multiple destinations without the hassle of packing and unpacking,” says Vasundhara Gupta, head, business development and marketing at Lotus Aero Enterprises, a general sales agent for Italy-based Costa Cruises in India, which became the first international passenger liner to enter Indian shores.

This cruise line is, however, not the only one offering weddings and parties. Several liners can be boarded from Indian destinations, with a three-day extravaganza — with food, entertainment, décor, access to onboard venues, and visits to exotic ports of call — costing between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, sometimes more.

While these events combine adventure with luxury, “it helps that many of these cruise liners have ramps in place for elderly guests and family members,” says Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Mumbai-headquartered Cordelia Cruises. Within India, people are selecting destinations via routes such as Lakshadweep, Alappuzha (Alleppey), the Sundarbans, Goa and Kochi for pre-wedding parties, lavish receptions with gourmet meals, wellness treatments and a range of activities like karaoke nights, jazz evenings, ghazal mehfils, and Broadway-style theatricals. It’s a good idea to select a cruise based on the sailing route. Depending on the budget, the routes can be India-centric or those covering the Croatian coast, Greece, South Pacific and the Caribbean islands, besides the coast of Türkiye, to name a few.

Not all liners, though, offer big rooms. Sometimes, the accommodation can be small compared to boutique properties. The draw, however, is that many of the liners offer a greater number of activities and diverse experiences through new destinations, besides breathtaking views, particularly at sunrise and sunset. If not the wedding, couples are choosing to have select events such as the wedding proposal, the bachelorette party, engagement dinner or a semi-formal post-wedding function on luxury yachts, sailboats and catamarans. Getting the party going Book well in advance (3-4 months, at least). Check for ramps and other facilities if you have elderly in the family or as guests Yacht Life Goa, for instance, specialises in organising bespoke wedding parties on its luxury vessels that cruise along the Mandovi river. For intimate wedding parties of 20-odd people that last for about five hours, the basic cost is Rs 2-3 lakh, going upwards based on food, décor and entertainment options.