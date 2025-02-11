From castles to beaches, wedding venues are becoming increasingly exotic

Italian charm Villa del Balbianello. Photo: Markus Mark

For those seeking a touch of history on their big day, there are 18th-century villas by Lake Como in Italy, with serene waters, mountains, and azure skies as the backdrop. Villa del Balbianello (pictured), where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, offers a luxurious, intimate setting, as does Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, famous for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (pictured), is a favourite for Indian weddings with its stately ballrooms and private, sun-kissed beaches. For a unique twist, there is the ‘The Lost Chambers Aquarium,’ where couples can host their reception surrounded by marine life. There is also the option of Michelin-star chefs prepping dishes from around the world.