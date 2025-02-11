From castles to beaches, wedding venues are becoming increasingly exotic

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

With Arabian elegance, wellness treatments, and luxury pool villas, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort is a mix of modern luxury and mystique

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort
Abhilasha Ojha
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:06 AM IST
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort
  Arabian exoticism 
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara offers weddings against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s golden dunes. With Arabian elegance, wellness treatments, and luxury pool villas, it’s a mix of modern luxury and mystique. The mixologists here also create customised cocktails inspired by the couple’s favourite colours and flavours. 
  Photo: Wedding Documentary,  San Francisco  Vineyard vows

Napa Valley’s rolling vineyards offer a serene wedding setting with stunning views. Guests to this exotic getaway in California can enjoy wine tours and tastings while indulging in meals paired with exquisite wines, with experts taking them through the provenance of the spirits.  Opulent Dubai 
 
Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (pictured), is a favourite for Indian weddings with its stately ballrooms and private, sun-kissed  beaches. For a unique twist, there is the ‘The Lost Chambers Aquarium,’ where couples can host their reception surrounded by marine life. There is also the option of Michelin-star chefs prepping dishes from around the world. 
Italian charm 
Villa del Balbianello. Photo: Markus Mark
 
For those seeking a touch of history on their big day, there are 18th-century villas by Lake Como in Italy, with serene waters, mountains, and azure skies as the backdrop. Villa del Balbianello (pictured), where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, offers a luxurious, intimate setting, as does Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, famous for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.
 
Luxurious Türkiye 
Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum
 
Bodrum, Türkiye, is a luxury hotspot with its spotless beaches, and pine-covered mountains. Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum (pictured), a 60-hectare resort with 120-plus villas and rooms overlooking the Aegean sea, stands out for its private beach, haute couture meals, ceremonies at sunset, indigenous wines, breakfast with champagne and luxury shopping (think Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Van Cleef & Arpels and Audemars Piguet) — perfect for couples seeking an extravagant seaside wedding.   
With waves as the witness 
Ronil Goa
 
Whether in the Bahamas, Mauritius or Goa, beach weddings never go out of style. Goa remains the go-to Indian destination, with resorts such as Ronil Goa (pictured) offering sunset ceremonies as well as relaxed pre-wedding celebrations with a beachy, laid-back vibe.   
Maldivian bliss
 
Kuda Villingili
 
With turquoise waters and luxury resorts, the Maldives remains a top wedding destination. Kuda Villingili (pictured), 30 minutes from Malé airport, offers spacious villas, wellness centres, and diverse dining options at its seven restaurants, including an Indian-Arabic space, three bars, and a whisky and cigar lounge. Ideal for a serene, beachfront celebration. 
Underwater adventures 
Havelock Island
 
From Kovalam in Kerala and Neelankarai in Chennai to Havelock Island (officially called Swaraj Dweep) in the Andamans, underwater weddings are a unique trend in India. At Havelock Island, select resorts plan proposals and weddings beneath the waves, with the ceremonies lasting 30 to 40 minutes, and costing roughly Rs 5 lakh. On offer are trained scuba-diver priests, videographers, and a memorable, aquatic experience. 
Royal Rajasthan 
Suryagarh in Jaisalmer
 
Rajasthan’s palaces and forts are synonymous with royal weddings. From the over 230-year-old Alila Fort Bishangarh, where actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married, to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer (pictured), where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot, the state offers venues that blend grandeur and history, perfect for couples wanting a regal, timeless celebration. 
Wild & eco-friendly 
Jehan Numa Retreat
 
For nature lovers, Jehan Numa Retreat (pictured) on the outskirts of Bhopal is a tempting choice. Surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife, this intimate setting features organic cuisine, a unique botanical bar with  citrus trees and cocktails crafted from homegrown ingredients — perfect for couples seeking a serene, eco-friendly wedding.
 
Topics :weddingIndian weddingslifestyle

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 6:06 AM IST

