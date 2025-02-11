With weddings becoming ever more lavish, gifts need to rise to the occasion

Bouquet in coloured crystal

The “Rose Passion Blue Purple Magnum Crystal Vase” by Daum, a French brand renowned for its glassmaking heritage since 1878, is a work of art. It has a pair of 24-carat gold roses floating in a sea of blue

Price: Rs 29 lakh Go, bag gold No Indian wedding is complete without some sparkle, and Bottega Veneta’s Knot Minaudiere Clutch in gold delivers just that. Known for its iconic knotted pattern and metallic knot closure, this clutch is a fitting complement to the bride’s traditional ensemble or a glamorous cocktail look Price: Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh Rs 29 lakh

Lighting up elegance

Home décor items, including chandeliers, keep coming up at auction houses in India and make for a bespoke gift. This antique Murano glass chandelier is from AstaGuru auction house

.

Sold for: Rs 13 lakh Fit for royalty For over two centuries, UK-based Thomas Goode & Co has crafted heirloom-quality tableware for royal households and aristocrats. Its Herend collection, featuring the vibrant Hungarian porcelain brand, brings timeless elegance and artistic sophistication for the Indian wedding season Price: Each dinner plate starts at Rs 13,500 Design your time This Swiss-made wristwatch by Roberto Cavalli, crafted from rose gold-toned stainless steel, doubles up as an elegant bracelet featuring two serpent heads. With water resistance up to 50 metres and a push-button clasp, it’s the perfect combination of function and style Price: Rs 99,900 : Each dinner plate starts at Rs 13,500 : Rs 13 lakh

Woven legacy

Obeetee from Mirzapur, which has been handcrafting carpets since 1920, brings a limited-edition collection, “Viraasat”, in collaboration with designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dalmia (whose creation is pictured above), Anju Modi, and Ashdeen Z Lilaowala, inspired by Parsi gara embroidery, Pichwai paintings, and mythological tales