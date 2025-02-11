With weddings becoming ever more lavish, gifts need to rise to the occasion

The “Rose Passion Blue Purple Magnum Crystal Vase” by Daum, a French brand renowned for its glassmaking heritage since 1878, is a work of art. It has a pair of 24-carat gold roses floating in a sea of blue
Price: Rs 29 lakh
Go, bag gold
No Indian wedding is complete without some sparkle, and Bottega Veneta’s Knot Minaudiere Clutch in gold delivers just that. Known for its iconic knotted pattern and metallic knot closure, this clutch is a fitting complement to the bride’s traditional ensemble or a glamorous cocktail look
Price: Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh
Lighting up elegance
Home décor items, including chandeliers, keep coming up at auction houses in India and make for a bespoke gift. This antique Murano glass chandelier is from AstaGuru auction house
.
Sold for: Rs 13 lakh
Fit for royalty
For over two centuries, UK-based Thomas Goode & Co has crafted heirloom-quality tableware for royal households and aristocrats. Its Herend collection, featuring the vibrant Hungarian porcelain brand, brings timeless elegance and artistic sophistication for the Indian
wedding season
Price: Each dinner plate starts at Rs 13,500
Design your time
This Swiss-made wristwatch by Roberto Cavalli, crafted from rose gold-toned stainless steel, doubles up as an elegant bracelet featuring two serpent heads. With water resistance up to 50 metres and a push-button clasp, it’s the perfect combination of function and style
Price: Rs 99,900
Woven legacy
Obeetee from Mirzapur, which has been handcrafting carpets since 1920, brings a limited-edition collection, “Viraasat”, in collaboration with designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dalmia (whose creation is pictured above), Anju Modi, and Ashdeen Z Lilaowala, inspired by Parsi gara embroidery, Pichwai paintings, and mythological tales
Price: Rs 7 lakh onwards
Shine on, diamond
The ‘Alessia’ Diamond Layered Necklace, featuring pear-shaped and heart-shaped diamonds, complements Indian, western, and fusion outfits, while upholding the essence of timeless tradition
Price: Rs 25 lakh
Bejewelled technology
This limited-edition innovation from Chanel combines jewellery, a timepiece and headphones. The long necklace doubles up as a watch that connects to smartphones and other audio devices with sleek headphones bearing the brand’s logo
Price: Rs 13.32 lakh
Art of the matter
This painting of a rustic Telangana woman from the mid-1990s exemplifies Thota Vaikuntam’s artistic practice. A collectible for a couple with an eye for art, it is available at New Delhi’s
Art Alive Gallery
Price: Rs 20 lakh upwards
Flora on my sleeve
Forget plain cufflinks. Treasures of Tiara presents a floral-inspired set, intricately crafted in gold and diamonds — a perfect accessory for the groom who isn’t afraid to play with colour and detail