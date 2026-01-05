I want to arouse in people hope for a better future: Gulammohammed Sheikh

Every art from, be it painting, sculpture, music, or literature, has many facets. If you listen to certain musicians, you would be totally lost because you would find their music beyond you. You might ask, “What is he singing?” But there are other musicians who sing differently, and their music touches you. My advice is that you must not give up on the ones that you find difficult. Take the time you need. Artists are making all kinds of things. You must allow yourself to watch and listen, to ask questions. As you open your mind, it will reveal many worlds to you.