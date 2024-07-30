International Friendship Day 2024: Top 100 wishes, messages, and quotes

Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships in life and we don't need a special day to celebrate the bond as friends are cherished every day.

However, the world celebrates International Friendship Day every year on July 30, making it a perfect occasion for friends to show love and care to each other. The day is special for all the friends to cherish their invaluable bond and enrich their lives bringing immense joy and love to one another.

The theme for International Friendship Day 2024 is “Embracing Diversity, Fostering Unity”, emphasising the connection and understanding between people from different backgrounds and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation.