International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the theme for the Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which emphasises yoga’s holistic benefits for individual well-being, community health, and environmental sustainability.

It highlights how yoga can address pressing global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and lifestyle-related diseases by fostering both physical vitality and ecological mindfulness.

It highlights how yoga can address pressing global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and lifestyle-related diseases by fostering both physical vitality and ecological mindfulness.

To promote awareness and national participation, the flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will mobilise 100,000 centres across India for synchronised mass yoga demonstrations.

Additionally, ten unique events will commemorate yoga’s diverse essence: Yoga Bandhan

Yoga Park

Yoga Samavesh (for underprivileged and special groups)

Yoga Prabhava

Yoga Connect

Harit Yoga

Yoga Unplugged

Yoga Mahakumbh

Samyoga Each of these initiatives aims to engage communities through meaningful activities centred on yoga’s transformative power. Guinness World Records in Yoga Since the inaugural International Yoga Day in 2015, yoga-themed Guinness World Records have served as a testament to its global appeal and diversity. The first celebration in New Delhi made history by setting two records: Largest yoga session with 35,985 participants

Most nationalities (84) were represented in a single yoga event

These milestones have inspired a series of record-breaking efforts over the years, reflecting the inclusive and imaginative spirit of yoga worldwide.

Here are 17 Guinness World Records in Yoga: Record Title Key Detail Largest yoga lesson 147,952 participants – Surat, India (2023) Most nationalities in a yoga lesson 144 nationalities – Dubai, UAE (2024) Longest yoga marathon (male) 138 hrs 14 mins – Jagadeesan Settu, India (2017) Longest standing pose while floating in water 1 hr 42 mins – Pankaj Jain, India (2024) Longest time walking in kneeling yoga pose 1 hr 20 mins – Pradeep Kumar, India (2024) Largest yoga lesson (previous) 100,984 participants – Kota, India (2018) Most nationalities in yoga lesson (previous) 114 nationalities – Doha, Qatar (2022) Largest goat yoga class 501 participants – Thonotosassa, Florida, USA Largest rhythmic yoga class 284 participants – Hefei, China Most people in lotus pose at once Thousands – Global participation Most people in tree pose at once Thousands – Symbolizing balance Most people in warrior pose at once Thousands – Representing strength Biggest yoga relay Team relay of yoga poses Largest yoga pyramid Human pyramid holding yoga postures Most people doing yoga on a boat Mass yoga session on boats Most people doing yoga in a hot air balloon Aerial yoga event in balloons Most people doing yoga in a shopping mall Public yoga session in a mall