Father's Day 2025: Know date, history, significance & all you need to know

Father's Day 2025 will be celebrated on June 15, 2025, the third Sunday of June. Here's all you need to know about Father's Day Date History and Significance

Happy Father's Day 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Father's Day 2025 is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the love, sacrifices, and guidance of fathers and father figures. 
 
Much like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day celebrates the love, strength, and sacrifices of fathers and father figures—those who shape our world with discipline, support, and the occasional “because I said so.”

Father’s Day 2025: Date

Father’s Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June. In 2025, Father’s Day falls on June 15.
 
While countries like India, the United States, and the UK celebrate it in June, others, such as Italy, Spain, Croatia, and Portugal, commemorate Father’s Day on March 19, aligning with Saint Joseph’s Day.

Father’s Day 2025: History

Father’s Day originated from both tragedy and tribute. The first known Father’s Day was observed in 1908 in West Virginia, USA, following a devastating coal mine explosion that claimed the lives of 361 men, most of them fathers. A memorial service was held, but it didn’t immediately lead to an annual tradition.
 
The modern Father’s Day movement was championed by Sonora Smart Dodd of Washington State. Inspired by Mother's Day, she wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran and single parent who raised six children alone. The first official Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, and it gradually gained national recognition.

Father’s Day 2025: Significance

Father’s Day highlights the impact of fathers in a child’s development. A father's wisdom, discipline, patience, and love play a vital role in shaping character and values. Whether biological or chosen, a father figure often becomes a child’s guide, role model, and biggest supporter. This day serves as a heartfelt reminder to express gratitude for everything our fathers do.

Father’s Day 2025: Celebration

Father’s Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm each year. You can make the day special by spending quality time with your father, planning a movie night, giving him his favourite books, or helping him with tasks from his to-do list. 
 
Thoughtful gestures like these show appreciation and love. If health is a priority, consider giving him a gym membership or committing to join him for workouts a couple of times a week. It’s a meaningful way to bond and support his well-being.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

