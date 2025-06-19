Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Yoga Day 2025: Know history, significance, theme and more

International Yoga Day 2025: Know history, significance, theme and more

International Yoga Day 2025 Date: International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 across the world. This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health"

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Yoga, an ancient practice from India, is now followed around the world for better health and well-being. It helps both the body and mind, making it a complete form of exercise. Every year on June 21, people across the world celebrate International Yoga Day to recognise its benefits in daily life.
 
As we approach this year’s celebrations, here’s a complete guide to the significance, theme, and history of International Yoga Day 2025.

International Yoga Day 2025: Theme 

This year, the theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, emphasising yoga’s role in promoting harmony between humans, nature, and overall wellness. The year 2025 is particularly special as it marks the 11th anniversary of this global celebration.
 
 
The 2025 edition will feature 10 signature events, with the headline event being ‘Yoga Sangam,’ a mass yoga demonstration at 1,00,000 locations across India. The other featured events include:
  • Yoga Bandhan
  • Yoga Park
  • Yoga Samavesh
  • Yoga Prabhava
  • Yoga Connect
  • Harit Yoga
  • Yoga Unplugged
  • Yoga Mahakumbh
  • Samyoga

Why is International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21?

June 21 was chosen for its universal and symbolic significance—it’s the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day represents balance, energy, and renewal—values deeply embedded in yogic philosophy.

The initiative for International Yoga Day was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. On December 11, 2014, the UN officially declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga.
 
In his address to the UNGA, PM Modi said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. It embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action… a holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga is not just exercise, but a path to discover  oneness with the self, the world, and nature.” 

Yoga Day Date:

First International Yoga Day

The inaugural celebration on June 21, 2015, held in New Delhi, set two Guinness World Records:
  • The largest yoga session in history, with 35,985 participants
  • The most nationalities participating in a single yoga session—84 countries
Since then, International Yoga Day has become a powerful platform to raise awareness about yoga’s global relevance and benefits.
 
International Yoga Day 2025 is more than a celebration; it’s a reminder of the enduring power of ancient wisdom in modern life. With its theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” this year’s observance invites the world to embrace yoga not just as a practice, but as a lifestyle.
 
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just getting started, June 21 is the perfect day to roll out your mat, take a deep breath, and reconnect with yourself, with others, and with the world.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

