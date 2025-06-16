Monsoon special 2025: 7 places to visit this rainy season in India

In India, the monsoon is more than just a season; it causes a mystical transformation of the environment. With the first few drops of rain, a soft mist envelopes the hills and forests like a misty curtain, as the heat-struck lands turn green.

Although landslides and water-logging may leave some areas best avoided, there are many locations where rain simply adds to the beauty.

These locations offer remarkable monsoon experiences for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, photography, or the calming rhythm of rain.

ALSO READ | Monsoon guide 2025: Must-follow precautions for a healthy travel this rainy season Here's a well-curated list of 7 places to travel in India this monsoon, that are not just stunning but also relatively easy to reach.

Monsoon 2025: 7 places to travel this rainy season in India • Alleppey (Kerala) Alleppey, sometimes called the 'Venice of the East', is breathtakingly gorgeous during the rainy season. Vacationing here will be unforgettable because of the houseboats, backwaters, and abundant greenery all around the states. In addition, the communities surrounded by coconut trees offer a special tranquility throughout the monsoon. Famous tourist destinations in Alleppey – Alleppey backwaters, Alleppey Beach, Krishnapuram Palace, and Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple Nearest airports or how to reach – The nearest airport to Alleppey is Cochin International Airport (COK), located approx. 75-85 km away and from there you can route by taxi, bus, or train.

• Coorg (Karnataka) Karnataka's Coorg is stunning during the rainy season. The monsoon here brings out the serenity of the hills, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. There are several sites to visit here. Famous tourist destinations in Coorg – Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, Madikeri Fort, Golden Temple (Namdroling Monastery), and Dubare Elephant Camp. Nearest airports or how to reach – The nearest airports to Coorg are Mangalore International Airport (IXE) and Mysore Airport (MYQ) or Bangalore International Airport (BLR) is also an option. Coorg doesn't have its own railway station. Bus or cabs are well-connected to main cities in Karnataka and Kerala via roadways.

• Munnar (Kerala) In monsoon, Munnar looks entirely different. The mountains, tea gardens, and cool breezes will make your heart sing. After the rains, the flora here flourishes. Seeing the cloud-filled sky from the mountains is a delight. Famous tourist destinations in Coorg – Mattupetty Dam and Lake, Kundala Lake, Eravikulam National Park, Top Station, and Attukal Waterfalls. Other popular places are Echo Point, Tata Tea Museum, and many tea plantations. Nearest airports or how to reach – The nearest airport to Munnar is Cochin International Airport (COK). You can also consider Madurai Airport (IXM) or Coimbatore International Airport (CJB) as other options. From the airport, you can take a cab or pre-book a car rental to visit Munnar.

• Cherrapunji (Meghalaya) Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, transforms into a lush paradise during the monsoon. During this season, the landscape here is considerably more scenic. The root bridges, caves, and waterfalls appear even more stunning when it rains. You must visit Cherrapunji during the rainy season at least once in your lifetime. Famous tourist destinations are Cherrapunji – Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Cave, the Double Decker Living Root Bridge, and the Seven Sisters Waterfall. Nearest airports or how to reach – The nearest airport to Cherrapunji is in Guwahati Airport (Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport), which is well-connected to major cities. From Guwahati, you can hire a bus or taxi to Cherrapunji.

• Shillong (Meghalaya) Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, is particularly beautiful during the monsoon season. Another name for it is the Scotland of the East. Exploring the falls, mountains, etc. here is quite adventurous. Famous tourist destinations in Shillong – Umiam Lake, a man-made reservoir, or Elephant Falls. Other notable places are Shillong Peak, the highest point in Shillong, and Ward's Lake. Nearest airports or how to reach – The closest airport to Shillong is Shillong Airport (Umroi Airport), located about 30 km from the city center. However, the flights are limited. Also, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Guwahati, Assam, is the closest major international airport and is approx 120 km from Shillong.

• Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh Spiti Valley is situated in a rain-shadow area, andt remains largely dry during the monsoon season. It is a safe choice for monsoon travel, particularly for those looking for high-altitude adventure. Spiti is well-known for its rugged scenery, historic monasteries, and clear skies. It provides a distinctive experience without a lot of rain. Famous tourist destinations in Spiti Valley – Key Monastery, Tabo Monastery, Dhankar Monastery, and Chandratal Lake. Other places involve Pin Valley National Park, Kaza (the administrative center), Kibber village, and the high-altitude Kunzum pass. Nearest airports or how to reach – From Shimla, hire a taxi or take a bus to go to Spiti. You can also drive from Manali via the Rohtang Pass and Kunzum Pass, or from Shimla To Kinnaur.

• Ladakh Located in a rain-shadowed area of northern India, Ladakh is mainly immune to the rainy season. For those who enjoy the outdoors and adventure, this makes it the perfect monsoon vacation. During a time when much of India receives a lot of rain, its magnificent mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and lively monasteries provide a safe and scenic stay. Famous tourist destinations in Ladakh – Pangong Lake for its ever-changing blue hues, and Nubra Valley for its sand dunes and monasteries. Other places are Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Shanti Stupa, and Khardung La Pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world.