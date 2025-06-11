World Blood Donor Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more

blood banks or organisations that facilitate transfusions. Maintaining a steady supply of healthy blood is essential for healthcare systems worldwide. Blood donation is a selfless act that plays a crucial role in treating medical conditions such as severe blood loss, anaemia, and cancer. During the process, donors provide blood toor organisations that facilitate transfusions. Maintaining a steady supply of healthy blood is essential for healthcare systems worldwide.

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually to highlight the importance of blood donation and encourage more people to contribute. As we prepare to mark this significant day, here are the key details to remember.

World Blood Donor Day 2025: Date

Celebrated every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day in 2025 falls on a Saturday.

World Blood Donor Day 2025: History The foundations of modern blood transfusion were laid in 1940, when scientist Richard Lower successfully transfused blood between two dogs without adverse effects. This breakthrough paved the way for safe blood donation and transfusion practices in healthcare. In 2005, the World Health Assembly designated June 14 as World Blood Donor Day, and it has been observed globally ever since. World Blood Donor Day 2025: Significance The World Blood Donor Day 2025 focus on reinforcing the importance of blood donation and ensuring a sustainable supply for healthcare needs. The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the critical demand for blood and plasma donations, emphasising how they save lives. It also encourages both new and regular donors to contribute frequently, helping maintain a stable and sufficient blood reserve.