World Blood Donor Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more

World Blood Donor Day 2025: World Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to recall the importance of blood donation for the healthcare system across the world

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Blood donation is a selfless act that plays a crucial role in treating medical conditions such as severe blood loss, anaemia, and cancer. During the process, donors provide blood to blood banks or organisations that facilitate transfusions. Maintaining a steady supply of healthy blood is essential for healthcare systems worldwide.
 
World Blood Donor Day is observed annually to highlight the importance of blood donation and encourage more people to contribute. As we prepare to mark this significant day, here are the key details to remember.

World Blood Donor Day 2025: Date

Celebrated every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day in 2025 falls on a Saturday.

World Blood Donor Day 2025: History

The foundations of modern blood transfusion were laid in 1940, when scientist Richard Lower successfully transfused blood between two dogs without adverse effects. This breakthrough paved the way for safe blood donation and transfusion practices in healthcare. In 2005, the World Health Assembly designated June 14 as World Blood Donor Day, and it has been observed globally ever since.

World Blood Donor Day 2025: Significance

The World Blood Donor Day 2025 focus on reinforcing the importance of blood donation and ensuring a sustainable supply for healthcare needs. The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the critical demand for blood and plasma donations, emphasising how they save lives. It also encourages both new and regular donors to contribute frequently, helping maintain a stable and sufficient blood reserve. 
 
Additionally, the day highlights the profound impact of donors, promoting values of solidarity, compassion, and community through their selfless acts. Finally, the initiative seeks to mobilise support from governments and development partners to invest in and strengthen national blood programs, ensuring that safe blood transfusions are accessible to everyone worldwide. Through these efforts, World Blood Donor Day inspires collective action to meet global healthcare challenges.

Topics :blood donationbloodBlood Bankanaemiacancer

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

