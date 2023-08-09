Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has sold his $9 million residence in Manhattan's West Village, New York Post reported. The condo is known as Superior Ink.

At 2,406 square feet, the home has two bedrooms (converted from three) and three and a half baths. It also has a view of the Hudson River. Its other details include 10-foot-high ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, noise-proof windows and a chef's kitchen.

According to the report, the list of Superior Ink's earlier residents includes Hilary Swank, Nascar's Jimmie Johnson, designer Marc Jacobs and billionaire Leslie Alexander.

Constructed in 2009, the building, which houses the condo, has amenities including a residents' lounge, a gym with a yoga/Pilates room, a children's playroom and a bike room, and a concierge and valet parking.

The 17-story building, formerly the Superior Ink Factory, dates to 1919. Robert AM Stern Architects and the interiors by Yabu Pushelberg made the design.

According to Forbes, Ambani is currently the ninth richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $83.4 billion. His net worth has fallen from its peak of $90.7 billion last year. However, Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, one of the world's largest in the world, has benefitted from the supply of cheap oil from Russia since the war in Ukraine.

In the company's annual report released last week, Ambani said that the group's oil to chemicals (O2C) and oil and gas segments contributed more than half of the company's total Ebitda in 2022-23. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization.

Addressing this business segment, Ambani said, "Our O2C business is transforming. We are switching to renewable energy sources and newer energy technologies while promoting a circular economy, especially for our petrochemical products. Sustainable business techniques are rapidly gaining momentum."