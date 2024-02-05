Valentine's Week Full List 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of love

Valentine's Week is nearly here, and the youth are prepping up to celebrate the month full of love with gifts, surprises and investing energy with their friends and family. Partners, people in love, or those waiting to propose to their lovers are all waiting for this moment to finally arrive.



Despite the fact that Valentine's Day is on February 14, the excitement for the month of love begins in the week leading up to the seven days of love on February 7. These seven days of love include Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

Valentine's Week: Overview • Rose Day- Valentine's week starts with this day when people give roses to their partner or loved ones to show their love. Exchanging roses with a partner is one way to convey one's feelings because the rose is a timeless symbol of love. A white rose demonstrates harmony or purity, a yellow rose is an indication of friendship, and a red rose shows love. • Propose Day- Make the most of this day by proposing to a partner or crush or by expressing your love. This day is more about admitting and sharing sentiments to friends or loved ones. On this day, couples go for romantic trips and dinner dates and plan heartfelt proposals for their partners.

• Chocolate Day- This is the third day of the week where partners give each other various types of chocolates to add a sprinkle of sweetness to their relationship. Partners send chocolate boxes and bouquets. Some couples share their favourite chocolates and believe that each chocolate has a different meaning.

• Teddy Day- A teddy bear is supposed to be an image of love and thus this day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week. Couples give teddy bears to one another as a token of their love and friendship.

• Promise Day- On this day, couples resolve to help and remain along with one another. This day is a mark of responsibility between two people. It is a commitment that both of them will show up for one another through various challenges.

• Hug Day-A few theories say that a hug can diminish tensions and cheer you up. This day is a part of Valentine's Week, which goes along with this Valentine’s week. A warm tight hug from a friend or family member can be crucial during Valentine’s Week.

• Kiss Day- A kiss isn't just an intimate expression but also it communicates responsibility and love. Couples seal this day with a kiss to show their love and affection towards their partner. This pure expression has a great deal of importance for partners in their bond.

• Valentine's Day- Couples plan beautiful getaways, dinners and so on for Valentine's Day. They go on trips and spend quality time together. Partners present each other with gifts and surprises to make the day exceptional and express their adoration. Valentine's Week is an extraordinary week for every one of the individuals who are looking to express their love and celebrate their bond.