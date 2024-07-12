Amazon Prime Day 2024 India: All about amazing deals and discounts

With the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, get ready to embark on the ultimate shopping adventure of the year. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a plethora of irresistible deals and discounts. While the main event is yet to disclose its complete array of offers across different categories, we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek into the absolute most interesting deals on electronics, gadgets, and home appliances. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amazon's Prime Day Deal 2024 is set to go live on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 AM and go on until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 21st. Over the course of two days, well-known brands like Sony, Samsung, Godrej, Puma, and others will announce more than 350 new launches in a variety of categories.

Amazon's Prime Day Deal 2024: List of items

Smartphones: Save up to 40% on mobiles and accessories with up to ₹50,000 off on exchange, up to 18 months no-cost EMI and additional discounts up to ₹10,000 with coupons. Top brands like iQOO, MI, OnePlus, and Narzo are involved.

Home and Kitchen: Enjoy at least 50% off on kitchen, home, and outdoor essentials with no-cost EMI options available. Top brands like V-Guard and Godrej have a wide collection.

Fashion and Beauty: You can save anywhere from 50% to 80% on everything, including clothing at a minimum of 60% off and shoes, jewellery, watches, luggage, and beauty products at significant discounts (up to 70% off).

Electronics and Accessories: Get free EMI and exchange offers, as well as savings of up to 80% on electronics. Brands like Dell, HP, Sony, and Noise are offering same-day delivery choices.

Daily Needs: Save up to 60% on everyday necessities from a wide range of top brands, and use coupons to get even more savings.

Books, Games, and Toys: Save up to 80% on a wide range of high-quality books, games, and toys.

Bookings for Travel: Over 5 crore bookings have been made, with savings of up to 45% on travel bookings, no-hassle booking procedures, and instant refunds.

How much does Prime membership cost in India?

Amazon Prime membership offers a few subscription plans custom-fitted to various durations and needs. The monthly plan costs Rs 299 and grants one month's access to Prime benefits. For those looking for a longer commitment, the quarterly plan is valued at Rs 599 covering three months.

The most famous option is the yearly plan at Rs 1499 offering an entire year of Prime benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive deals during occasions like Prime Day, and much more. Furthermore, there's a Yearly Prime Light plan accessible at Rs 799 mainly on fundamental advantages, for example, quicker delivery choices and access to Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Day Bank Offers

Prime members are in for exclusive advantages, with Amazon collaborating with ICICI and SBI banks to offer significant discounts. They can take part in a 10% savings while involving ICICI Bank for payments, alongside an extra 5% cashback while utilizing the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This Prime Day is shaping up to be a shopping event you shouldn't miss, with deals on everything from fashion to home appliances to electronics.