World Youth Skills Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme and more

The United Nations General Assembly designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in November 2014 and it was observed for the first time in July 2015. This day aims to spread awareness and develop an understanding of the importance of youth skills to counter the challenges of unemployment and underemployment faced by young people globally.

The initiative aims to equip youth with employable skills and competencies crucial for personal development, and economic empowerment. It also encourages governments, education institutions, employers and organisations to invest in training, education and initiatives to boost the skills and capabilities of youth so that they can actively participate in the labour market and ultimately contribute to the sustainable development goals.

World Youth Skill Day 2024: History and Significance

World Youth Skills Day was observed for the first time in July 2015 after being recognised by the UN in November 2014 to promote the development and empowerment of young people. It also emphasises the need to equip young people with the necessary skills and competencies which are important for entrepreneurship, sustainable livelihoods, and employment.

This day is observed to focus on vocational training, education and apprenticeships to mitigate the gap between education and employment. It also drives attention to foster innovation, productivity and social inclusion to achieve global development goals.

It also focuses on the growing importance of sustainable skills as it is projected that there will be an estimated 600 million jobs required by 2030 to meet the global youth employment demands.

World Youth Skills Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2024 is “Youth Skills for Peace and Development,” emphasising the crucial role of youth in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.”

World Youth Skills Day 2024: UN Secretary's Message

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2024, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “The future of humanity and our planet depends on young people. But it also depends on ensuring they have the skills to tackle today’s challenges and shape a more peaceful tomorrow."

“Today, and every day, let’s work to transform education. And let’s ensure that youth have what they need to build skills for shaping a more peaceful, sustainable future for all,” he added.

World Youth Skills Day 2024: Key Objectives

The key objectives of Youth Skills Day 2024: