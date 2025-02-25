Gurgaon employee fired within 20 days for 'tea breaks,' 'leaving on time'

An employee of a startup company in Gurugram shared a strange work experience on Reddit, describing how he was fired after only 20 days of employment. The employer accused him of having an "attitude problem" and being "not down to earth" in the first few days of his employment, according to his post.

The user said, “So, I joined this startup in Gurgaon and on the third day, my employer tells me I’m not down to earth, I have an attitude problem and this way we can’t work together". He promised his boss he would work on it despite his confusion.

Gurgaon startup employee fired within 20: Insights

Despite not knowing why he was being called this, the individual, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the problems began shortly after he joined. "I didn’t understand, still I said I don’t have an attitude, I’ll work on it, although I did not even understand why he was saying that," HT.com quoted him saying. The information is not independently verified.

Additionally, he said that his employer objected to him and two other new hires sharing tea breaks. According to reports, he was advised, "Don’t create groups, it’s not good for the company." When the employer started criticizing him for arriving at work on time, the situation became more heated. The man remembered being warned, "You are leaving exactly at 7, this is not good."

Instead of using his own desk on the 20th day, he was asked to work from the director's cabin. He complied, but asked, "Dude, who works like that in a cabin all day with your director?" Later that day, though, he looked out the cabin to see if his colleague was still present for their usual tea break in the evening. For the director, this seemingly insignificant deed was the final straw. He claimed, "The director suddenly got frustrated and said, ‘Why are you looking outside? I’m talking here,’ this and that, and asked HR to terminate me immediately."

Netizens react to the Gurgaon employee fired within 20 days

Many people called the employer's actions irrational in the online debates that followed after the post went viral. Others talked about their own strange work experiences, emphasizing how erratic some startup settings may be.

A user commented, “Bakwas log hain bhai seriously.”

Another wrote, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”