World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more

Mental health is very important for a healthy life, which means it is as important as physical health. Consequently, the World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10, brings attention to mental well-being. This day aims to increase understanding, dispel misconceptions, and encourage mental wellness support.
Good mental health is very important for healthy thoughts, emotions, and actions in daily life. There are factors such as trauma, stress, and social pressure leading to conditions like anxiety and depression.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
World Mental Health Day 2024: History
World Mental Health Day was founded in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), led by Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter. This was first observed on October 10th when 12 countries participated. The goal of this day is to spread awareness, reduce stigma related to mental health and mobilise global support.
Every year, this day shares a specific theme, and today, over 150 countries participate in it, making it a pivotal event. This movement has helped people across the world by encouraging conversations and advocating for mental health care as a human right.
Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Why employers must act on mental health now
Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Why employers must act on mental health now
World Mental Health Day 2024: Significance
World Mental Health Day has a mission to make health a global priority. This day encourages people to have open conversations about mental health and promote initiatives for mental well-being.
Every year, a theme is selected that reflects the aspects of mental health from increasing awareness of mental health conditions and highlights the importance of mental health. This day plays a key role in lowering stigma and motivating people to come forward and seek help.
World Mental Health Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Mental Health Day is 'Mental Health At Work'. The theme reflects the psychological well-being of people in the workplace environment. Today is the 75th anniversary of WFMH and it prioritises the mental health of employees at work promoting health work-life balance.
More From This Section
World Mental Health Day: Top 20 Quotes
Here are the top 20 quotes:
- "Your mental health is a priority. Your happiness is essential. Your self-care is a necessity." — Unknown
- "It’s okay not to be okay. Your mental health matters." — Unknown
- "Mental health needs a great deal of attention. It’s the final taboo and it needs to be faced and dealt with." — Adam Ant
- "You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." — Buddha
- "Take a deep breath. It’s just a bad day, not a bad life." — Unknown
- "Healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step." — Mariska Hargitay
- "The strongest people are those who win battles we know nothing about." — Unknown
- "Self-care is how you take your power back." — Lalah Delia
- "Your illness does not define you. Your strength and courage do." — Unknown
- "Mental health is not a destination but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going." — Noam Shpancer
- "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — J.K. Rowling
- "Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going." — Unknown
- "Be patient with yourself. You are growing stronger every day." — Unknown
- "What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation." — Glenn Close
- "You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." — Dan Millman
- "There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t." — John Green
- "It’s not selfish to take care of yourself." — Unknown
- "Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re never weakness." — Brené Brown
- "You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone." — Shonda Rhimes
- "Your mental health is a priority. Your inner peace is essential." — Unknown