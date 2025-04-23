Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 158.14% in the March 2025 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 158.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 297.44 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 158.14% to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 297.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.25% to Rs 285.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1099.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 894.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales297.44221.58 34 1099.73894.10 23 OPM %93.0590.18 -93.0292.57 - PBDT107.6551.96 107 382.08340.72 12 PBT106.7851.23 108 378.98339.14 12 NP73.5728.50 158 285.25273.63 4

