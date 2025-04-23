SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 94.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 2353.05 crore

Net profit of SBI General Insurance Company declined 94.99% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 2353.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.12% to Rs 508.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 8804.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7050.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

