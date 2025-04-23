Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Apr 23 2025
Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 384.17 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 77.15% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 384.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.78% to Rs 14.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 1585.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1572.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales384.17392.12 -2 1585.231572.86 1 OPM %3.696.79 -4.694.02 - PBDT12.6424.29 -48 64.2646.46 38 PBT3.5915.24 -76 27.8510.73 160 NP2.8112.30 -77 14.947.79 92

Apr 23 2025

