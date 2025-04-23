Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 384.17 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 77.15% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 384.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.78% to Rs 14.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 1585.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1572.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

384.17392.121585.231572.863.696.794.694.0212.6424.2964.2646.463.5915.2427.8510.732.8112.3014.947.79

