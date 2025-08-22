360 ONE WAM allots 1.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 1,05,412 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,45,83,068/- comprising of 40,45,83,068 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,46,88,480/- comprising of 40,46,88,480 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

