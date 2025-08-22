Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE WAM allots 1.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM allots 1.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
360 ONE WAM has allotted 1,05,412 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,45,83,068/- comprising of 40,45,83,068 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,46,88,480/- comprising of 40,46,88,480 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

