Nifty August futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 3.12% to 11.73.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,890 a premium of 19.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,870.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 213.65 points or 0.85% to 24,870.10.

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

