3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 5.30% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.59% to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 96.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.5023.0096.4774.1235.2042.9651.9444.5012.8214.0365.0845.3912.5413.7364.0044.338.408.8747.6532.73

