3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 22.50 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 5.30% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.59% to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 96.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content