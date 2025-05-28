Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the March 2025 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 5.30% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.59% to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 96.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.5023.00 -2 96.4774.12 30 OPM %35.2042.96 -51.9444.50 - PBDT12.8214.03 -9 65.0845.39 43 PBT12.5413.73 -9 64.0044.33 44 NP8.408.87 -5 47.6532.73 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Index of industrial production up 2.7% on year in Apr-25, manufacturing shows good strength

First Published: May 28 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story