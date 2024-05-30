Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 23.00 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.93% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.55% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 74.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.0018.11 27 74.1261.84 20 OPM %42.9641.25 -44.5047.12 - PBDT14.038.57 64 45.3936.17 25 PBT13.738.36 64 44.3335.31 26 NP8.875.80 53 32.7326.07 26

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

