3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 23.00 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.93% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.55% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 74.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News