3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.93% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.55% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 74.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

23.0018.1174.1261.8442.9641.2544.5047.1214.038.5745.3936.1713.738.3644.3335.318.875.8032.7326.07

