Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 44.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 18.97% to Rs 433.27 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys rose 44.77% to Rs 142.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 433.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 534.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.08% to Rs 348.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.08% to Rs 1728.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2884.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales433.27534.73 -19 1728.642884.95 -40 OPM %1.5116.82 -6.6220.32 - PBDT179.82131.24 37 470.31758.93 -38 PBT174.78126.18 39 449.53738.72 -39 NP142.0898.14 45 348.96499.07 -30

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

