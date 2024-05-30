Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 44.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.97% to Rs 433.27 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys rose 44.77% to Rs 142.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 433.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 534.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.08% to Rs 348.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.08% to Rs 1728.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2884.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
