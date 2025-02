3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 53.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.69% to Rs 25.39 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 53.67% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.69% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.25.3917.6759.3950.2018.0611.4717.8011.1513.408.72

