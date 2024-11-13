Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 33.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 27.15 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 33.50% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.1523.4813.7815.333.463.551.792.671.332.00

