Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 33.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 33.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 27.15 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 33.50% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.1523.48 16 OPM %13.7815.33 -PBDT3.463.55 -3 PBT1.792.67 -33 NP1.332.00 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thermax Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 25% to Rs 198 crore

IPO-bound NTPC Green targets to invest Rs 1 trn in solar, wind assets

UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story