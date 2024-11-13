Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 33.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 27.15 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 33.50% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.1523.48 16 OPM %13.7815.33 -PBDT3.463.55 -3 PBT1.792.67 -33 NP1.332.00 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News