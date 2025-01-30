Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2025.

3i Infotech Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 31.46 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd surged 19.24% to Rs 158.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2444 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd spiked 13.84% to Rs 273. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3129 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd spurt 11.05% to Rs 713.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4860 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd jumped 10.80% to Rs 40. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2159 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

