Blue Dart gains as Q3 PAT jumps 29% QoQ to Rs 81 crore in FY25

Shares of Blue Dart Express added 1.50% to Rs 6,503 due to impressive sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Blue Darts net profit gained 28.91% to Rs 81.01 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 62.84 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income rose 4.56% to Rs 1,523.65 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. PBT jumped 28.67% to Rs 109.26 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 8.86% while total income advanced 9.31% in Q3 FY25. PBT rose 1.61% YoY.

Balfour Manuel, MD, Blue Dart Express, said, "Our Q3 performance reflects the resilience and adaptability of our diverse B2B & B2C solutions. This quarter's achievements highlight our ability to navigate market dynamics effectively, leveraging disciplined execution and operational excellence. We continue to deliver consistent growth and long-term value, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner for all stakeholders."

Discussing the business outlook, he emphasized, We remain focused on building a future-ready logistics ecosystem by investing in sustainability, scalability, and service excellence. Our strategic initiatives focus on enhancing efficiency and environmental responsibility, enabling us to deliver seamless and reliable solutions. These efforts reinforce our position as the logistics provider of choice for the nation, meeting India's evolving logistics needs."

The company's positive outlook highlights its drive to enhance market presence and increase customer engagement across its portfolio, delivering exceptional value to its partners. Recently recognized as India's Top Value Creator 2024 in the transport and logistics category, Blue Dart reaffirms its commitment to operational excellence and its position as the nation's leading trade enabler, it added.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved renewal of the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) agreement with Blue Dart Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for a period of 5 years, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

