Brigade Enterprises edges higher after net profit rises more than 3x YoY in Q3

Brigade Enterprises added 2.62% to Rs 1121 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236.2 crore in Q3 FY25, which is more than 3 times the PAT of Rs 73.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue rose by 27% YoY to Rs 1529.7 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA improved by 62% to Rs 479.4 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 296.4 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin in the third quarter expanded by 600 basis points YoY to 31%.

Finance cost and depreciation charges for the December24 quarter were Rs 114.3 crore (down 15% YoY) and 76.3 crore (down 7% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 288.8 crore, up by 263% from Rs 79.5 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Net bookings in the real estate segment of Q3 FY25 stood at 2.19 million square feet with a sale value of Rs 2,492 crore. Collections for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 1,777 crore. Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprise, said: We have observed robust growth across all our business verticals during the quarter.

Growth in the residential business continues in terms of pricing and volume driven by the launches of premium projects and a strong pipeline of launches in the coming quarters. Our leasing efforts witnessed continued momentum with the demand driven by technology, engineering & manufacturing companies.

We are also aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in our target markets to add high-quality assets to our land bank.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

