3M India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

3M India Ltd spiked 15.39% to Rs 35404.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd soared 11.92% to Rs 20075. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1965 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 11.71% to Rs 2908.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4570 shares in the past one month.

TBO Tek Ltd advanced 9.73% to Rs 1642.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10451 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd jumped 8.83% to Rs 797.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55258 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

