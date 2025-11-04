3M India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

3M India Ltd spiked 15.39% to Rs 35404.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd soared 11.92% to Rs 20075. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1965 shares in the past one month. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 11.71% to Rs 2908.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4570 shares in the past one month. TBO Tek Ltd advanced 9.73% to Rs 1642.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10451 shares in the past one month.