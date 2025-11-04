Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

3M India zoomed 17.23% to Rs 36,213.20 after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 36.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 250.80 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA grew 33.1% to Rs 268 crore in second quarter of FY26 as against Rs 201 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Ramesh Ramadurai, MD of 3M India, said the company delivered 14.0% sales growth in the second quarter of current financial year versus Q2 prior year. The company delivered broad-based growth across all four business segments. For the quarter, Healthcare sales grew 14.9%, Consumer 14.6%, Transportation & Electronics 12.9% and Safety & Industrial 12.3% versus prior year.

We are encouraged with the sales growth in Q2 as well as the first half of FY 25-26, despite timing benefit in the quarter due to certain project-related businesses. The Companys profit after tax grew 43.0% to Rs. 191 crores in Q2 FY26. The Company maintained higher spend levels during the quarter in sales and marketing to improve market penetration. I thank our teams for their focus on customers and disciplined execution during the quarter.

On a half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.84% to Rs 369.02 crore on 14.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,462.46 crore in H1 FY26 over H1FY25.

3M India is a subsidiary of 3M Company, USA. The company manages its operations in four operating segments: safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care and consumer. In India, the company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and has a R&D Center in Bangalore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Smartworks jumps on record workspace lease with Hiranandani Group

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 PAT falls 29% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Kansai Nerolac Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story