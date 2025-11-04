3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

3M India zoomed 17.23% to Rs 36,213.20 after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.
Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 36.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 250.80 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA grew 33.1% to Rs 268 crore in second quarter of FY26 as against Rs 201 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Ramesh Ramadurai, MD of 3M India, said the company delivered 14.0% sales growth in the second quarter of current financial year versus Q2 prior year. The company delivered broad-based growth across all four business segments. For the quarter, Healthcare sales grew 14.9%, Consumer 14.6%, Transportation & Electronics 12.9% and Safety & Industrial 12.3% versus prior year.
We are encouraged with the sales growth in Q2 as well as the first half of FY 25-26, despite timing benefit in the quarter due to certain project-related businesses. The Companys profit after tax grew 43.0% to Rs. 191 crores in Q2 FY26. The Company maintained higher spend levels during the quarter in sales and marketing to improve market penetration. I thank our teams for their focus on customers and disciplined execution during the quarter.
On a half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.84% to Rs 369.02 crore on 14.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,462.46 crore in H1 FY26 over H1FY25.
3M India is a subsidiary of 3M Company, USA. The company manages its operations in four operating segments: safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care and consumer. In India, the company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and has a R&D Center in Bangalore.
